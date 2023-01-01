TERRIFYING! Woman arrested at the airport for being too ‘good-looking’

In an odd event, a woman who was detained in the US for failing to pay the bill at an airport restaurant said that she was detained because she was ‘too good-looking’. Hend Bustami, 28, departed Chili’s Tex-Mex restaurant at an airport in September 2022 without paying the bill. According to a previous NY Post article, when police were contacted by the restaurant management, they discovered Bustami napping ‘at the security checkpoint, obstructing their operations’.

According to the police report on Bustami’s arrest, she was intoxicated and ‘belligerent’ toward the officers when she was taken into custody. According to authorities, Bustami stated that she was being harassed since no one was as attractive as her that the officers had ever seen. Later, it was discovered that Bustami was still wanted by the Las Vegas Municipal Court for another unpaid warrant.

According to the report, Bustami declared that ‘officers were perverts and were attempting to rape her since they [had] never seen anybody that nice looking’ and that she would ‘spit on all [the officers]’ if they continued to harass her. Later, Bustami was arrested on suspicion of misbehaviour.