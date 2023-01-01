The Ministry of Commerce in India has been asked to monitor exports of medicinal products and equipment to China

In order to ensure the domestic availability for any Covid spike in the nation, the Indian Ministry of Commerce has been asked to keep an eye on exports of medical supplies and equipment to China, according to Reuters, which published the report on Saturday (December 31) and cited people with knowledge of the situation.

Mansukh Mandaviya, the minister of health, presided over a meeting on Thursday with representatives from pharmaceutical firms and high-ranking authorities to discuss the accessibility of medications and keep an eye on their stocks and costs.

Pharmaceutical firms were tasked with keeping a careful eye on the state of the worldwide supply chain and ensuring sufficient supplies of all medications, including those used to treat Covid.

During the meeting, health minister Mandaviya said ‘India’s pharmaceutical industry is robust, resilient and responsive. It is due to their strength that we could not only meet our down demand during the pandemic but also be in a position to supply medicines to 150 countries,’ an official statement on Thursday said. This was achieved without any fall in quality and no hike in the price of the medicines, Mandaviya stressed.