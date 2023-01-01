Tips to follow for good vaginal health in winter

Women must take care of several things to maintain good vaginal health during the winter season. Wearing heavier clothing, thick winter tights, tight-fitting jeans and leggings, longer baths that are hot and fragrant, and more time spent indoors during the colder months with the heating on are ideal atmosphere for vaginal problems.

Follow these tips for good intimate health in winter:

1. Wear the right cloths: Use natural fabrics like 100% cotton. Wearing bulky apparel, athletic gear, and tights can be harmful to intimate health as they prevent the vagina from breathing. Every day, give your vagina some breathing space by avoiding underwear for at least a few hours, preferably through the night.

2. Stay hydrated: Maintaining proper hydration is crucial if you experience vaginal problems in the winter. Drink 6 to 8 glasses water per day. Avoid sugary lattes with herbal teas and sodas with sparkling water.

3. Avoid scented products : These products may damage vaginal health by upsetting the pH equilibrium.

4. Drink in moderation: Avoid drinking alcohol. Vaginal health can suffer if women drink alcohol frequently.

5. Avoid too much sugar: Reduce your intake of chocolate and sweets as sugar might nourish harmful yeasts or germs. Instead, choose 75% cocoa dark chocolate.

Keep these points in mind to ensure your vaginal health stays in check through the season.