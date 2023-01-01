Toyota launches Innova HyCross in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Toyota India has launched the Innova HyCross in the Indian markets. It has been priced between Rs 18.30-28.97 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Toyota Innova HyCross was unveiled in November 2022 and pre-bookings were also started with bookings starting at the same time. The Multi purpose Vehicles (MPV) is available in 7-seater and 8-seater configurations in 5 grades namely G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O).

Toyota Innova HyCross is presented in 2 versions namely Petrol-only and Self-Charging Hybrid Electric. The former gets a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with power output of 170 bhp. The engine is mated with a direct shift CVT gearbox and gives a fuel efficiency of 16.13 kmpl. The latter, due to Toyota’s 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System and a monocoque frame, delivers 181 bhp and a best-in-segment mileage of 23.24 kmpl.

The Innova HyCross is available in 8 colours- Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant Grade Bronze Metallic and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake.

Toyota is offering warranty of 8 yrs/160,000 kilometers on the Hybrid battery along with 3 years free roadside assistance. In addition, the MPV has a standard vehicle warranty of 3 years/100,000 kilometers and an option of extended warranty of up to 5 years/220,000 kilometers.