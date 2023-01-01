Turkey includes other financial firms in securities regulation of Turkish Central Bank

As part of its ‘liraization strategy,’ which will be implemented in the new year, the Turkish central bank has included non-bank financial companies in securities maintenance regulations.

Other financial institutions, such as factoring companies that help businesses manage their cash flow, were also included in the regulations, according to the Official Gazette published on Saturday.

‘The securities maintenance practise… will ensure a balanced course in FX loans as foreign currency funding items decline,’ the central bank said in a statement.