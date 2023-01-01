Twitter employees forced to bring their own toilet paper as Elon Musk fires janitors

Janitorial and security services are no longer offered at the Twitter office, according to the New York Times. The lack of janitors in the office is the cause of the messy office and filthy bathrooms.

According to a source who spoke to the publication, the office smells like ‘leftover takeout food and body odour.’ Because there are no janitors to replenish supplies, workers have been compelled to bring their own toilet paper. The Chief Twit closed the remaining four floors and squeezed the staff onto only two stories.

Because Twitter stopped paying the rent on its Seattle office facility, the staff has been asked to work from home. The report states that Twitter will now have offices only in New York City and San Francisco. Musk has also laid off cleaners and security guards at some of its New York offices.

The report states that Musk had asked Twitter managers who didn’t lose their jobs in mass layoffs last month to ‘approach their spending with a tactic known as zero-based budgeting,’ or ‘operating under the assumption that spending should start at nothing and teams should justify individual costs, according to the costs-savings document.’

Twitter has also missed paying rents at its San Francisco office.