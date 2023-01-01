Two youth killed as police jeep rams bike in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Two youngsters were killed at Thalavadi after being hit by a police jeep, on Sunday morning. The deceased have been identified as Justin and Alex. The youngsters were apparently returning home after New Year celebrations.

The incident happened around 3:30 am, and only the vehicle’s driver was in the jeep. The jeep that belonged to DySP of the District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB), rammed a scooter driven by youngsters heading to Kottayam after attending New Year celebration in Kovalam. The police jeep also damaged a wall on the side of the road.

It is suspected that the driver might have fallen asleep while driving, resulting in the accident. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.