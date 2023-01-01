Why your body needs quality sleep

Consolidation is sleep’s primary crucial role. We mistakenly believe that our body is immobile while we sleep. However, our brain is actually working quite hard. By growing, learning, and transforming short-term memory into long-term memory, it puts in a lot of effort. This process is called Consolidation.

Our memories of what we learn and encounter throughout the daytime while awake are temporarily stored in the apocarpous, a region of the brain.

But it is only at night that our brain is able to do all this by moving all the experiences from temporary storage to permanent storage in different parts of the brain. So it is important for this process of consolidation to take place so that we’re able to recall and retrieve all that information in the future.

The second important function of sleep is growth and repair. During sleep, when our body is resting, it releases a lot of growth hormones, including melatonin. This is an important hormone for growth and repair.

That’s why babies and young children require more sleep than adults because the body is secreting growth hormones.

The third important function is rest and rebalance. The body will reset and rebalance our hormones and our mind, so you don’t feel fatigued. It also prevents damage to cells.