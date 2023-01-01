Wiko launches new 5G smartphone: Price and specifications

Mumbai: French smartphone manufacturer Wiko launched new 5G smartphone named ‘Wiko, 5G’ in China. The Wiko 5G is a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 9 SE launched earlier this year in March. The Wiko 5G shares a lot of the same specifications with the Nova 9 SE, but there are some design changes.

The Wiko 5G comes in 2 different configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700), while the 8GB RM + 256GB storage option costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000). The Wiko 5G comes in 2 colours — Mithril and Obsidian.

The dual SIM 5G smartphone runs on Huawei’s HarmonyOS and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, accompanied by Adreno 619 GPU. The phone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+LCD display, with 1080×2388 pixel resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 387 PPI pixel density. The device comes with a quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, OTG, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes a gravity sensor, fingerprint sensor, compass, and an ambient light sensor.