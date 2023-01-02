10 people are hurt as many coaches on the Suryanagari Express derailed in Pali, Rajasthan.

A train derailed in Rajasthan early on Monday, injuring close to 10 passengers. At Rajkiawas in Pali, the accident was recorded at roughly 3:27 am.

Eight carriages of the Suryanagari Express reportedly derailed between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of the Jodhpur division, informed officials.

The train was travelling from Bandra Terminus to Jodhpur.

There were no reported fatalities in the incident.

CPRO informed that, North Western Railway’s higher authorities are keeping an eye on the situation in the control room at the company’s headquarters in Jaipur and are anticipated to be at the accident site soon.

The train derailment incident in Rajasthan, meantime, had an impact on the operation of multiple trains.

A passenger who spoke with the news agency ANI claimed that after five minutes of the train leaving the Marwar junction, a vibration-like sound could be heard inside the vehicle.

‘The train had a vibration sound during the first five minutes after leaving the Marwar junction, and it eventually came to a complete halt after two to three minutes. At least eight sleeper class coaches were off the tracks when we got down. Ambulances arrived in about 15 minutes’ he said.