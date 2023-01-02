Army chief urges ‘national consensus’ to counter terrorism challenges and economic crisis!

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, General Syed Asim Munir, stated that in order to handle the current economic problems and combat the other threats posed by terrorism, a ‘national consensus’ is required. The COAS spoke at the 118th Midshipmen and 26th Short Service Commission’s commissioning parade while serving as the event’s special guest at the Pakistan Naval Academy.

The army commander was reported by local media as saying, ‘Pakistan is passing through one of the most important junctures and this necessitates the creation of natio­nal consensus by all stakeholders to sail over the difficulties of economic and terrorism’.

Terrorist strikes on Afghan targets have reportedly increased recently, according to Pakistan. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has stated that the United States is prepared to provide Pakistan money to improve border security in order to stop cross-border assaults from Afghanistan in response to the looming dangers.

The army chief meanwhile complimented the commissioning term for successfully completing their training and becoming Pakistan’s maritime boundary defenders. The ‘maritime sector is continually altering, mostly owing to technological improvement, wherein only those navies would triumph and show successful that would match with professionalism and current tendencies of warfare,’ the speaker claimed.