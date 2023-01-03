5 people in Gurugram are being held after killing a man out of longstanding animosity.

Five persons were detained by Gurugram Police on Monday for fatally beating a 28-year-old man due to long-standing animosity.

Sonu Kumar, the victim, was allegedly beaten with iron rods and sticks on December 31 in Sector 46’s Jal Vihar neighbourhood. After being sent to a private hospital, he passed away on Sunday.

According to ACP Crime Pritpal Singh, during questioning, the accused Ganga Ram alias Buddhu revealed that they had a history of animosity with Sonu, who is suspected of beating one of the accused, Buddhu, in a similar manner a year prior.

Singh claimed that on December 31, Ganga Ram and his associates went to a store selling kitchenware, where they beat Sonu with sticks before running away.

Cases of illegal booze smuggling had been filed against Sonu, the dead. Police, however, have refuted any connection to the murder.