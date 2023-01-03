After competing without a hijab, an Iranian chess player receives warning not to go back to Iran – source

A chess player from Iran arrived in Spain on Tuesday after allegedly receiving warnings not to go back to her country for taking part in a competition in Kazakhstan without wearing a hijab.

The 1997-born Sara Khadem participated in the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships last week in Almaty without wearing the hijab, which is required by Iran’s stringent dress codes.

Due to the sensitivity of the situation, the source, who wished to remain anonymous, said Khadem subsequently received several phone calls, some of which warned her against going home after the competition and others of which encouraged her to do so while promising to ‘solve her problem.’