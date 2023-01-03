Operation Holiday: Restaurants around Kerala had lightning raids

The Food Safety Department launched lightning raids in restaurants and hotels on Tuesday as a result of the numerous reports of widespread food poisoning that have been appearing around Kerala.

Authorities are checking businesses under ‘Operation Holiday’ to see if any are operating without a permit or registration.

According to sources, the raids will last until 7 p.m.

The proprietors and staff of the Buhari Hotel in Attakulangara, Thiruvananthapuram, made an effort to hinder the inspection. Officials ordered the establishment to be closed after conducting the inspection under police protection.

‘Cockroaches, were found in the restaurant’s food’ informed the authorities. ‘The eatery was allegedly closed down on purpose,’ the owners claimed.