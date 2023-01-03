The body of a third Russian killed in Odisha in less than two weeks was found on a ship.

The third similar incidence in a fortnight saw another Russian found dead in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the authorities.

The body of the Russian, identified as Sergey Milyakov, was found inside a ship that was berthed at Paradip Port in the Jagatsinghpur area.

The 51-year-old guy was the vessel’s head engineer as it travelled from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh to Mumbai via Paradip.

Around 4.30 am, he was found dead in his ship’s chamber.

The cause of the death was not immediately known to police.

The chairman of the Paradip Port Trust, P. L. Haranand, announced that an inquiry was ongoing and confirmed the death of the Russian engineer.

In the later half of December, two Russian vacationers, one of whom was a legislator, were discovered dead in the southern Odisha town of Rayagada.

On December 24, a Russian politician named Pavel Antov (age 65) died after allegedly falling from a hotel’s third floor, and on December 22, his companion Vladimir Bidenov (age 61) was found dead in his room. The Odisha Police is looking into both instances.