According to comments made by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko and reported on Tuesday by the official TASS news agency, Japan’s ‘anti-Russian course’ makes peace treaty negotiations impossible.

Because of their dispute over islands just off Japan’s most northern island, Hokkaido, which were taken by the Soviet Union at the end of World War Two, Russia and Japan have not officially ended hostilities.

The islands are referred to as the Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan.

In an interview with TASS, Rudenko stated, ‘It is absolutely obvious that it is impossible to discuss the signing of such a document (a peace treaty) with a state that takes openly hostile positions and permits itself to make direct threats against our country.’

We don’t observe any indications that Tokyo is reversing its anti-Russian stance or making any effort to make things right.

In March of last year, as a result of Japanese sanctions related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia withdrew from negotiations with Japan. Japan reacted angrily to the negotiations, branding Moscow’s action ‘completely unacceptable’ and ‘unfair.’