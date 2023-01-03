Vande Bharat Express was stoned in Bengal’s Malda; the BJP seeks investigation

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express was stoned in West Bengal’s Malda area just a few days after it began service, which prompted the BJP to call for an NIA probe. However, there were no reported injuries in the event that happened on Monday night close to Kumarganj railway station, about 50 kilometres from Malda town.

In the event, he claimed, the glass door of coach C13 of the 22303 Vande Bharat Express was broken. The Northeast Frontier Railway’s Katihar division has control over Kumarganj (NFR). Following the incident on Monday at 5:10 p.m., the train halted at its predetermined stoppage at Malda Town railway station instead of being stopped midway.

Station for trains in Malda Town Railway Protection Force (RPF) is looking into the situation, according to Government Railway Police (GRP) IC Prashant Rai. On December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually waved the train off at the Howrah station.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and a prominent member of the BJP, questioned whether the incident was ‘revenge’ for the chanting of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ at the ceremony marking the station’s opening. ‘Unlucky and disgusting.’ In WB’s Malda district, stones were thrown at India’s pride, the Vande Bharat Express. Is this retaliation for the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chanting on the first day of office? I implore @PMOIndia & @RailMinIndia to turn the investigation over to @NIA India & punish the offenders. @AshwiniVaishnaw,’ Tweeted he.

At the inauguration ceremony, BJP supporters shouted ‘Jai Shree Ram,’ which prevented Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from stepping up to the dais where the train was flagged off.

She elected to sit on a chair below the dais with the audience, despite the efforts of Governor C V Ananda Bose and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to calm her down. The Trinamool Congress objected to ‘political slogans’ being raised at a government event, which was made more solemn by the passing of the prime minister’s mother. The BJP attempted to minimise the incident, with Vaishnaw claiming that nothing had happened to warrant concern.