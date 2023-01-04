Big Ticket Abu Dhabi announces Dh23-million grand prize

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket announced a new grand prize of Dh23 million. The new grand prize will be given in its next raffle draw on February 3. The raffle draw will be held next to the arrivals hall at the Abu Dhabi International Airport at 7.30pm.

People who purchase a ticket throughout this month will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to walk away with 1kg of 24 carat gold every week. In addition to the grand prize, a second prize amount of Dh1 million, a third prize of Dh100,00 and a fourth prize of Dh50,000 were also announced.

The ticket price for the ‘Big Ticket Millionaire’ is Dh500. Customers buying 2 tickets will get a third ticket for for free. Customers who purchase ‘Dream Car’ tickets will have the opportunity to win a Range Rover on February 3. The cost of one ‘Dream Car’ ticket is Dh150 and anyone who purchases 2 tickets will get 1 for free.

Ticket purchases can be made online through the Big Ticket website www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.