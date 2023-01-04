Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins Dh35 million

Abu Dhabi: A Bangladeshi expat won Dh35 million in the first Big Ticket raffle draw of 2023. Mohammed Rayful from Bangladesh won the Series 247 draw with ticket number 043678 bought on December 10, 2022. Mohammed Rayful works as a pick-up driver for a company in Al Ain. Mohammed Rayful purchased the winning ticket with a group of 20 friends. The prize money will be shared equally among them.

The next draw for Dh23 million will be held on February 3. People who purchase a ticket throughout this month will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to walk away with 1kg of 24-carat gold every week. In addition to the grand prize, a second prize amount of Dh1 million, a third prize of Dh100,000 and a fourth prize of Dh50,000 were also announced.

Also Read: Indian Railways’ freight earnings surge by 16% during April-December

The ticket price for the ‘Big Ticket Millionaire’ is Dh500. Customers buying 2 tickets will get a third ticket absolutely free. Also, customers who purchase ‘Dream Car’ tickets will have the opportunity to win a Range Rover on February 3. The cost of one ‘Dream Car’ ticket is Dh150, and, as with the cash prize, anyone who purchases 2 tickets will get 1 for free.

Ticket purchases can be made online through the Big Ticket website www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.