The body’s decreased melatonin production may be one of the main causes of sleep problems. Experts refer to the hormone melatonin, which is created in our bodies as a ‘hero chemical.’ More than 80% of it is produced at night.

Melatonin, a powerful antioxidant with numerous advantages, powers our sleep. Due to its ability to ‘scavenge damaging free radicals,’ this naturally occurring hero ingredient offers anti-inflammatory advantages by reducing tissue damage during inflammatory reactions and lowering macromolecular damage in all organs.

But with time, melatonin begins to decrease in production. Melatonin production peaks during childhood but sadly decreases as we age. After our 30s, we may produce less than half the melatonin we did as a child. This may lead to the prevalence of sleeping issues increasing as we age together with our lifestyle changes.

Melatonin is included in a number of meals since it is crucial for sleep. The European Food Safety Authority claims that taking 1 mg of melatonin right before bed can speed up the process of falling asleep.

You cannot get enough melatonin from food alone. You would need to consume 65 cobs of corn, 1,152,000 cups of milk, 4,500 sour cherries, and so on in order to obtain 1-2 mg of melatonin.

However it is advised that patients consume melatonin-containing foods like pistachios, eggs and salmon. He suggested that if someone has trouble sleeping, sleep pills may be provided after consulting with a health professional.