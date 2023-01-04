UIDAI introduces new process to change address on Aadhaar Cards online: Check step by step process

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new process for changing or updating the address on Aadhaar cards. Aadhaar users can now change or update address in Aadhaar card without submitting any documents. They can now change or update address in Aadhaar online with the consent of the Head of Family (HoF). Anyone above the age of 18 can be an HOF and share their address with their relatives through this process.

‘The HoF based online address update in Aadhaar will be of great help to the relative(s) of a resident–like children, spouse, parents etc, who don’t have supporting documents in their own name to update address in their Aadhaar. With people moving cities and towns due to various reasons within the country, such a facility will be beneficial for millions of people. This choice would be in addition to the existing address update facility using any valid Proof of Address document prescribed by UIDAI,’ said UIDAI in an official release.

Steps to change address in Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Head to the My Aadhaar portal or simply head over to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

Step 2: You can then choose the new option while seeking to update address online

Step 3: You will need to enter the Aadhaar number of the HOF.

Step 4: Post successful validation of Aadhaar number of HOF, you will be required to upload the Proof of Relationship document.

Step 5: You will need to pay a fee Rs 50 for the service.

Step 6: On successful payment, a service request number (SRN) will be shared and an SMS will be sent to the HOF about the address request.

Step 7: The HOF will need to approve the request and give their consent by logging into the My Aadhaar portal within 30 days from the date of receiving the notification and the request will be processed.