Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. The easing crude oil prices and positive trend in domestic equities supported the Indian currency’s upward rally. But, sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.75 against the US dollar. During trading, it then gained to touch 82.73, registering a rise of 9 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee recovered from its all-time low level and settled at 82.82 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of 6 currencies, fell 0.04% to 104.21. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,620.89 crore.