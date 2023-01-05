In Belagavi, Karnataka, a van carrying worshippers crashed into a tree, leaving 6 people dead and 16 injured.

Six pilgrims who were making their way to a temple in Savadatti, Karnataka, perished after their pick-up van collided with a tree. The incident took place in the Belagavi district’s Hulkunda village. 16 other accident victims are currently receiving medical attention.

From the village of Hulkunda, some 23 worshippers were travelling to the shrine. The injured are receiving care at hospitals in Ramdhurga and Gokak. One person died from injuries while travelling to the hospital, while five individuals passed away immediately.

Hanumappa (25), Deepa (31), Kumari Saveetha (11), Maruthi (42), and Indra (24) were among the deceased. They were from the Belagavi district of Karnataka’s Hulkunda Village.

CM Basavaraj Bommai announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s relief fund for the families of the deceased. He did this to express his condolences to the bereaved families. Authorities have been ordered to provide the injured with the necessary care.

CM Bommai discussed the event and said, ‘There are 6 fatalities. Regarding this, I’m in contact with the authorities. This morning, I also talked. The treatment will be handled by the government. In order to determine why this occurred, a probe has also been opened.’

Sanjeev Patil, superintendent of police, stated that pilgrims had travelled from Hulkund Village in the Ramdhurga district to the Yellama Temple in Savadatti. Soon after setting off on their excursion, the Mahindra pick-up van they were riding in collided with a tree. Five people passed away immediately, and one woman passed away in the way to a hospital in Gokak. 16 injured people are receiving medical care at the Gokak hospital. At the police station in Kadakola, a case has been opened. There were 16 injuries, however they are all currently stable.

At the Kadakol police station in the Ramdhurga district, a case has been opened.