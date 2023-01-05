Rave party draws 5,000 in an illegal but well-organized event!

An enormous rave party was held on New Year’s Eve in the tranquil community of La Peza, which is located around 270 miles south of Madrid, Spain. Unexpected week-long event with 5,000 attendees stunned both locals and authorities at La Peza. The attendants allegedly arrived in trucks and caravans and put up tents, food booths, and numerous music stages around a mile from the town centre, according to The Guardian. The week-long event featured the sale of T-shirts, soap, juices, and beers, as well as reports of people with dreadlocks dancing outside to celebrate the start of 2023.

According to the Spanish newspaper El Pas, none of the partygoers had the necessary permissions for the seven-day celebration. According to the publication, admission was free, and youngsters from Spain and Western Europe, including Belgium, Denmark, and Italy, attended. ‘ There are 1,200 of us present. Imagine that we had 5,200 people when we got up on Friday. On Saturday we had 6,000 people’. According to The Guardian, Fernando Lvarez, the mayor of La Peza municipality. ‘In all honesty, it was a little hectic’.

La Peza could hear the constant party music. ‘ It was chin chin boom 24 hours a day,’ lvarez told The Guardian. The local government complained to the national police. Instead of removing the attendees, the police chose to remain surveillance over the festival. ‘ We would rather see the party break apart on its own. An eviction would result in further issues,’ El Pas newspaper was informed by a Civil Guard spokesperson. The event was apparently sponsored by 22 different musical groups. However, the party’s chief organiser has not yet surfaced.

An attendant from Belgium said, ‘Magic,’ when an El Pas reporter asked her how she found the event. Even the mayor of the hamlet, lvarez, was amazed. According to him, if he had known who organised the unlawful party, he would have hired them to organise the community carnival. According to lvarez, ‘Frankly everything was brilliantly organised. It appeared to be a tiny town. They had everything: a bakery, a pizzeria, clothes stores, individuals who could braid your hair. I’m in awe at how quickly they were able to get everything up’.