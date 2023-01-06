‘Black Panther Wakanda Forever’ set to release on OTT platforms

The arrival of the year 2023 is fantastic news for Marvel fans! Upon its previous premiere in theatres, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ already enjoyed tremendous success at the box office.

The movie will now also debut on the OTT platform.

The follow-up to Ryan Coogler’s 2018 box office smash Black Panther is an action-packed superhero film that looks at what happens when Wakanda loses its adored monarch T’Challa.

After the principal actor, Chadwick Boseman, passed away from colon cancer in August 2020, the film’s script was altered.

On February 1st, the movie will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar OTT platform. The movie is a sequel to the superhit 2018 film.

In case you have not subscribed to the OTT platform you can do it now! The subscription price for Disney+Hotstar is Rs 299 per month and Rs 1499 for a year.

The movie will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.