Pakistan: Lahore experiences severe food crisis due to lack of subsidised wheat.

According to reports, when the market’s supply of flour that had been subsidised decreased, the flour crisis in Pakistan’s Lahore grew worse. The mishandling between the food department and flour mills is blamed for the issue.

Following a price hike of Rs 150, the 15 kg flour bag is currently being offered for Rs 2,050. So far, in just two weeks, the cost of a 15 kg flour bag has increased by Rs 300. However, ARY News reports, pricing on the open market are unchanged.

Source claim that, the cost of flour in Islamabad and Rawalpindi increased for the third time in two days.

One of the difficulties that Pakistan is dealing with as its economy collapses is the skyrocketing price of flour. Additionally, the government has failed to provide its inhabitants with basic necessities, forcing them to use plastic bags to meet their LPG (cooking gas) demands.

As horrifying as it may sound, Pakistanis in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are using plastic bags to store LPG because the vendors had to reduce the delivery due to a drop in the stock of cooking gas cylinders.

The explosion risk is increased by carrying gas in a plastic bag since it is thought to be no less than a moving bomb.