16 charged by NIA in connection with violence in Bengal Mominpur

The first chargesheet in the West Bengal Mominpur violence case was filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday. According to a source at the NIA, the chargesheet for the case listed 16 accused parties, according to India Today. According to the source, the NIA arrested 10 of the 16 accused while six eluded capture.

On October 9, two communities in West Bengal’s Mominpur broke out in violence. Following the start of people throwing stones and vandalising vehicles, several police officers were hurt. Even Soumya Roy, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, suffered injuries when he was struck by a homemade bomb.

The NIA claims that those involved in the incident were armed, including with bombs and firearms.