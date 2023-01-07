Indian Railways diverts several trains: Full list

New Delhi: East Central Railway zone of the Indian Railways has diverted the routes of several trains. The decision was taken due to the non-interlocking work at Rasauli, Piprai village, Guneru Bamori and Mungaoli stations. In addition, routes of trains passing through Darbhanga and Bhagalpur stations have also been changed.

Train no 19165 Ahmedabad Darbhanga Sabarmati Express has been diverted from MKC/Maksi Junction to SHRN/Sant Hirdaram Nagar. This train will operate on January 8, 11, 13, 15, 18 and 20.

Train no 19166 Darbhanga Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express will, for the time being, run via Maksi, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Nishatpura-B. It will operate from January 6 to 20.

Also Read: FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: Hockey India announces Indian squad

Train no 13423/ 13424 Bhagalpur-Ajmer will be diverted to the Kota Nadiad-Sant Hirdaram Nagar Nishatpura Bina route from January 5 to 21.

Train no 19607/19608 Kolkata Madar Junction will be diverted to the Bina Nishatpura Sant Hirdaram Nagar Nadiad Kota route on January 9, 12, 16 and 19.

Train no 18009/18010 Santragachi- Ajmer will operate via the diverted route of Bina Nishatpura Sant Hirdaram Nagar Nadiad Kota from January 6 to 20.

Train no 19053 Surat – Muzaffarpur Express has been diverted to Barabanki Junction, Gonda, Gorakhpur Chhapra.