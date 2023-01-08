Hugh Jackman to reprise the role of mutant in the third ‘Deadpool’ movie

Hugh Jackman said that he will play Wolverine once again, effectively breaking the internet.In the third ‘Deadpool’ film, he will return to his mutant identity and cross paths with Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth.

In an interview with CNN, Jackman gave a sneak peek at the movie, teasing that it takes place before the events of 2017’s ‘Logan,’ in which the mutant died. He also disclosed that he would need to adhere to a stringent food plan and workout schedule for six months. ‘You can’t rush things,’ he claimed to have learned. ‘It takes time, I’ve realised. So, from the time I finish until the time I begin filming, we have six months.’

He added, ‘And I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months. And I’m really fit right now. There’s one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing is I’m fit. So I’m healthy. I have a good place to start. And apologies chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I’m coming for you.’