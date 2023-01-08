Motorola launches new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds: Details

Mumbai: US-based consumer technology brand, Motorola launched new pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The new TWS earbuds named ‘Motorola Moto Buds 600 ANC’ is priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs 12,400) in the US and is offered in two colours: Winetasting and Jet Black. Motorola is yet to announce details of availability of the earbuds in India.

Moto Buds 600 ANC is equipped with multipoint technology, allowing the earbuds to connect to two devices simultaneously. The earbuds support Google’s Fast Pair technology, which allows them to appear immediately on a compatible Android device. The earbuds also support Google Assistant, which can be accessed by long-tapping them. It comes with a mono mode that lets the user use just one earbud while the other is charging in the case.

The Moto Buds 600 ANC has a battery life of 26 hours when used with the charging case. The charging case includes a USB Type-C port for wired charging, the Moto Buds 600 ANC also supports wireless charging. The earbuds also have an IPX5 rating for water resistance.