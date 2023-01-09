South Korea to partner with the United States on developing advanced air mobility

The Korea Office of Civil Aviation (KOCA) and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have agreed to collaborate on future development and operations of Advanced Air Mobility aircraft.

According to the U.S. regulator, the two countries committed to cooperating, exchanging information about advanced air mobility projects, and working together to advance the safety oversight of such projects when they signed the declaration.

Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said, ‘Working with our international partners on safely integrating these new technologies will create more efficient, sustainable, and equitable transportation options.’

The announcement comes as businesses worldwide compete to create electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, also known as low-altitude air taxis, and eventually win regulatory approval to deploy them (eVTOL).