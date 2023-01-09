The historic launch of British satellite may whet military appetites

According to executives and analysts, a mobile air-launched rocket system to be used in Britain’s first domestic satellite launch could sow the seeds for a globally dispersed rapid-response capability to put extra eyes in space during times of war.

Virgin Orbit (VORB.O), a company owned in part by billionaire Richard Branson, plans to launch nine satellites from a LauncherOne rocket attached under the wing of a modified Boeing 747 on Monday from a new spaceport in Cornwall.

If there are no delays, it will be the first time a satellite has left Western European soil.

For the time being, the emphasis is on commercial payloads from companies like Space Forge, which is developing in-orbit manufacturing.

Many see the launch as a model for faster launches of limited satellite capacity for tactical military purposes, dubbed ‘Responsive Launch’ by planners.

‘Ukraine woke up the world in a variety of ways,’ Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said at a press conference in southwest England on Sunday.