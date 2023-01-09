WHO warns that there is no safe amount of alcohol that does not affect health

There is no safe level of alcohol that has no negative effects on health, according to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) most recent evaluation. According to a statement by the international health organisation published in The Lancet Public Health, 200 million people in Europe are at risk of acquiring cancer that can be attributed to alcohol use.

It was stated that the most recent data analysis showed that ‘light’ and ‘moderate’ alcohol consumption, defined as less than 1.5 litres of wine, less than 3.5 litres of beer, or less than 450 millilitres of spirits per week, is the cause of half of all alcohol-related cancers in the WHO European Region.

‘Alcohol causes at least seven types of cancer, including the most common cancer types, such as bowel cancer and female breast cancer. Ethanol (alcohol) causes cancer through biological mechanisms as the compound breaks down in the body, which means that any beverage containing alcohol, regardless of its price and quality, poses a risk of developing cancer,’ WHO said.