Dispute sparked over an invitation to Pongal feast from Tamil Nadu Governor

Governor RN Ravi of Tamil Nadu’s invitation to a Pongal festival has caused yet another debate in the region. The invitation, which is written in both Tamil and English, addresses Tamil Nadu in two separate ways.

While the invitation in Tamil refers to the governor of Tamilagam, it is referred to as Tamil Nadu in English. The term ‘Tamilagam’ originally referred to the state as the home of the Tamil people. It has also been noticed that the Governor has only ever used the emblem of the Union government, never the state emblem.

Su Venkatesan, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), tweeted a query on the absence of the Tamil Nadu Government emblem. The MP said that the state emblem was used in the invitation from the previous year. The CPM MP noted that the state symbol has the word Tamil Nadu yet the governor’s invitation refers to the state as Tamilagam, which may be the reason for not utilising the moto.

On April 14, 2022, Governor RN Ravi of Tamil Nadu gave a home reception, which the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies boycotted.

The Governor allegedly failed to submit the anti-NEET Bill to the President for approval, and the DMK and its allies claimed that this was their way of protesting this.