Biden leaving the office in 2016 kept getting paid by the University of Pennsylvania for never teaching a class

In spite of never having taught a class, US President Joe Biden continued to get hefty salaries from the University of Pennsylvania after leaving the vice-presidency in 2016.

In 2017, Biden was appointed an honorary professor at the Philadelphia university, and he remained in that role until he was elected president in 2021. However, the moment he declared his intention to run for president in 2019, the University of Pennsylvania gave him an unpaid leave of absence.

The Times of India said that between 2017 and 2019, Biden received compensation of around $1 million. In 2017 he received $371,159, and in 2018 and 2019 he received $540,484.

Joe Biden never taught classes at the University of Pennsylvania

The revelation was made by the Republican National Committee Research Unit, which claimed that he never taught a semester’s worth of courses. He did attend lectures and talk to students during the period. His tax forms have also revealed that he was paid a total of $900,000 by the university from 2017 to 2019.