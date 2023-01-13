1.4 million copies of Prince Harry’s memoir sold in just 24 hours after its release breaking the record of Obamas

Spare, Prince Harry’s autobiography, is flying off the shelves. In barely 24 hours after its release, the contentious memoir sold over 1.4 million copies, shattering the publisher Penguin Random House’s non-fiction sales record.

All editions and formats, including print and e-books, were included in the record-breaking sales, which took place in the US, UK, and Canada.

‘Penguin Random House announced today that on the first day of its publication, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the English language edition of ‘Spare,’ the memoir by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, sold more than 1,430,000 million units in all formats and editions in the United States, Canada, and the UK.’

The first-day non-fiction sales figure of ‘Spare’ have eclipsed that of former US president Barack Obama’s ‘A Promised Land’ (2020) and former first lady Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ published in 2018.

Obama’s memoir sold 887,000 copies across US and Canada while his wife’s book managed to sell 725,000 copies.