RN Ravi should be advised by Prez Murmu to avoid conflict with state government, says CM Stalin

The state government and the governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, are involved in a ‘political-ideological conflict.’ Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged President Droupadi Murmu to caution him against doing so and to follow Cabinet directives on various issues.

A delegation headed by minister S. Regupathy presented the first citizen with a letter to the President in which the CM outlined the important issues.

According to Chief Minister Stalin’s letter to President Murmu, the Governor received a draught copy of the speech on January 7 and approved it. CM Stalin alleged that Governor Ravi left out key details of the speech and said things that weren’t included in the final version.

Then, CM Stalin moved a resolution to demonstrate that Governor Ravi had refrained from mentioning the names of a number of national figures. Additionally, he claimed that Governor Ravi and the state government were engaged in an unconstitutional ideological struggle.

President Murmu was urged to uphold democratic values in this situation by CM Stalin. In addition, he emphasised that despite claiming that there were only minor issues, Governor Ravi had not given his approval to several bills passed by the assembly, which was impeding the state government’s ability to function.

CM Stalin pleaded with President Murmu to step in and advise Governor Ravi to act in accordance with the Constitution and the advice of the cabinet.

‘The CM has requested the President to intervene in the matter and direct Ravi to act according to cabinet recommendations, as mandated by the Constitution, enabling good governance for the public,’ said the release.