Firefox launches new electric bicycle in India: Details

Mumbai: American bicycle manufacturing company Firefox launched a new electric bicycle in the Indian market. The new electric bicycle named ‘Firefox Urban Eco’ is priced at Rs. 74,999 and can be booked from the official website of Firefox. Currently, the bicycle is available only in grey colour in the Indian market.

The Firefox Urban Eco can be controlled through an app. Riders can track their speed, distance travelled, calories burned, heart rate, and other information using this app. Based on German technology, it was designed by HNF, an eBike design and manufacturing company. This ebike has a 10 Ah battery pack and can reach speeds up to 25 kilometres per hour. It features flat handlebars, ergonomic grips, and disc brakes at both ends for increased stopping power.

Also Read: Intel unveiled world’s fastest desktop processor: Details

The bicycle comes with 5 pedal assist settings and also features a single power button. This bike needs 5 hours to charge completely.