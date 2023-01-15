BMW launches 3-Series Gran Limousine in India: Price and features

Mumbai: BMW India has launched the new 3-Series Gran Limousine in the Indian markets. country. The 4-door sedan, will be manufactured BMW’s plant in Chennai. The sedan is offered in petrol and diesel options. The petrol variant of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, 330Li M Sport, is priced at Rs 57.90 lakh. The diesel variant, BMW 320Ld M Sport, comes with an ex-showroom price of Rs 59.50 lakh.

The 2023 BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine features. 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel behind the steering wheel, and a 14.9-inch Control Display. Safety features include 6 airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, attentiveness assistance and more. The sedan offers 3 riding modes- ECO PRO, Comfort, and Sport.

Also Read: Hyundai starts bookings of 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift in India: Details

The petrol and diesel engines feature BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. The BMW 330Li’s 2.0L 4-cylinder petrol engine offers a maximum torque of 400 Nm and 258 bhp of top power. The BMW 320Ld’s 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine comes with abilities to produce a maximum torque of 400 Nm and 190 bhp of highest power.