Security personnel and militants engage in combat in J&K’s Budgam.

On Sunday morning, a confrontation between security personnel and militants took place in Budgam, a town in central Kashmir.

Security personnel are on the scene, according to police, and more information will be provided.

At least four terrorists were recently slain in a ‘chance encounter’ with security personnel. This morning a shootout broke out in the Sidhra bypass section of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway close to Tawi bridge amid thick fog.

Three weeks ago, an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district’s Munjh Marg region resulted in the deaths of three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. According to the police, the task of identifying these terrorists is in progress.

Two terrorists, Lateef Lone from Shopian and Umer Nazir from Anantnag, were located. According to investigators, Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal was killed by Till Lone, while Lateef Lone was engaged in the murder of a Kashmiri Pandit named Purana Krishna Bhat.

In addition, police found two pistols and an AK 47 rifle in the terrorists’ possession.