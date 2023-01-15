UAE authority announces new public bus route to Global Village

Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) has announced a new public bus route to Dubai Global Village. The bus service was announced in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai and the Global Village.

The bus service will be available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with 2 roundtrips. Trips from Ras Al Khaimah to Global Village are scheduled at 3pm and 5pm, while those from the park back to the emirate are at 10pm and 12am. A one-way ticket costs Dh30. Commuters can book online and pay for the trip on the smart app RAKBus.