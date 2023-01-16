All the nine elections of this year should be won: BJP leader JP Nadda at a crucial executive meeting

The social media site Twitter has disclosed the inclusion of 30 more cryptocurrency tokens to its ‘$Cashtags’ function, which enables users to view the price of specific tokens. The new $Cashtags feature was unveiled on December 21, 2022, the business claims, via the Twitter Business account.

According to recent information, an additional 30 tokens have been added to the list of this new feature’s initial connected currencies with Bitcoin and Ether. Tether, XRP, Binance USD (BUSD), Cardano, Solana, Polygon (MATIC), Litecoin, Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu are some of the top 30 tokens out of the 50 that the firm revealed.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, Internet Computer (ICP), Decentraland, and The Sandbox are other coins that were included. Twitter informed that, the coins were chosen based on market capitalization.

The Dogecoin Twitter community expressed their support for the recent inclusion in the wake of this decision. Elon Musk’s joy with the most recent decision is then mentioned. The following coins were dropped from consideration by the company: BNB, USD Coin, OKB, Lido Staked Ether (STETH), Polkadot, and Tron.

Recent sources have proven that the price index not only has a link to view the cryptocurrency on the online trading site Robinhood but also receives data from Trading View. However, the two parties’ partnership agreement has not been published in any official capacity.

The original announcement from the Twitter Business account indicated incorporating more cryptocurrencies, but the most recent data does not include information on more tokens.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, is frequently linked to cryptocurrencies and has supported Dogecoin. Only time will tell if Twitter will integrate cryptocurrency into its payment system.