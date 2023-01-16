Mahzooz Draw: 3 Indian expats win Dh100,000 each

Dubai: 3 Indian expats named Mohamed, Sooryajith and Santhosh, won Dh100,000 each at the 111th Super Saturday draws of Mahzooz. 22 participants shared the second prize of Dh1 million by matching 4 out of 5 winning numbers. They will take Dh45,454 each. The third prize of Dh350 each went to 984 other winners. A total of 1,009 participants take home Dh1,644,400 as prize money. The grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week.

Also Read: Calls for anti-government protests: Egyptian military court sentences businessman to life imprisonment

Mahzooz draw operated by EWINGS has created 30 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of 2 years. People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers. The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.