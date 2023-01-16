Soon, dog owners in MP will have to pay tax for security, cleanliness of state

For the safety and cleanliness of the city’s residents, Sagar Municipal Corporation in Madhya Pradesh has decided to impose a tax on dog owners, a first for the country. 40 council members unanimously agreed on the choice on Sunday.

The Sagar Municipal Corporation will draught the law, and it could take effect as early as April of this year.

As the dog problem in Sagar’s streets grew, the decision to tax dog owners was made. This choice was made in response to both the threat posed by stray dogs and the soiled public spaces left behind by pet dogs.

All dogs kept as pets in Sagar will have to be registered, have their shots, and pay tax.

Chairman of the Sagar Municipal Corporation, Vrindavan Ahirwar, said: ‘The council members brought up the fact that stray dogs and residents with dogs leave a mess all over the city, and that there are frequently reported cases of dogs biting people. The study of cities that impose this kind of tax has been decided by our council.’