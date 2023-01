At Chennai airport, the Customs Department seized 45 ball pythons, 3 marmosets, 3 star tortoises, and 8 corn snakes from 2 bags.

On January 11, when two unattended bags were examined by airport customs officers near the belt for baggage, they found exotic species.

The following day, the recovered species were transported to Bangkok.

The animal quarantine and certification services issued the deportation order.

More research is being done.