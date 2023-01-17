Kerala man detained by the NIA in connection with the PFI case.

In the early hours of Tuesday, agents from the National Investigation Agency arrested a resident of Kollam, Kerala. The individual was detained in connection with the investigation into the now-banned group Popular Front of India (PFI).

On Tuesday at around three in the morning, NIA agents raided Kollam. For the district operations, the NIA had also requested assistance from the Chavara police. In relation to the case against the now-banned PFI, one person was detained by NIA officials.

A man named Mohammed Sadique has reportedly been detained, said sources. He has already attended PFI programmes and meetings. His travel authorizations are also with NIA.