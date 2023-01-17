Tesla under attack from German union IG Metall and lawmakers over unreasonable work hours and lack of free speech

The German union IG Metall and legislators have criticised Tesla on claims made by employees at its Brandenburg facility regarding unreasonable work hours and suppression of free speech. According to IG Metall, which has an office adjacent to the factory and claims to be in constant communication with its personnel, an increasing number of employees have been complaining about longer workdays and a lack of leisure time.

Employees reportedly were more hesitant to publicly criticise their working circumstances since they were required to sign non-disclosure agreements along with their job contracts, according to IG Metall.

These worries were exacerbated by a new position advertised on Tesla’s career website for a ‘Security Intelligence Investigator,’ who would work with the legal and human resources departments to gather ‘on-the-ground information both inside and outside Tesla walls in order to protect the company from threats.’

‘Workers started at Tesla with great enthusiasm for the project. Over time we are observing that this enthusiasm is withering,’ Irene Schulz of IG Metall Berlin-Brandenburg-Sachsen said in a statement.