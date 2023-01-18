DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee settles higher against US dollar

Jan 18, 2023, 04:57 pm IST

Mumbai:  The Indian rupee settled higher against the US currency in the forex market. Indian rupee closed 52 paise higher at 81.24 per  US dollar today.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency  opened weak at 81.80 against the US dollar. During trading,  it then fell to 81.82, registering a decline of 13 paise over its last close. On Tuesday, the  Indian rupee settled at 81.69 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of 6 currencies, rose 0.49% to 102.88. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 211.06 crore.

 

