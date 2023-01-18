Maruti Suzuki to recall over 17,000 vehicles over a possible defect in its airbag controller

Maruti Suzuki, the world’s largest automaker based in India, announced on Wednesday that it is recalling more than 17,000 vehicles due to a potential airbag controller issue. The affected vehicles were produced between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023.

The business claimed in its statement, ‘A total of 17,362 automobiles produced between 8 December 2022 and 12 January 2023 would be recalled, according to the company. Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara are the models that are impacted.’

The statement went on to say that the recall was being carried out to inspect and repair the Airbag Controller (the affected item) without charge in the event of faults.

The company said that if there is any defect, it might result in the non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners at the time of a car crash.

The affected customers will be contacted by the automobile giant. As of now, they are advised to not drive or use their respective vehicles till the affected part is replaced.