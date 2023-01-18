President of the Wrestling Federation of India is accused of sexual harassment by wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

On Wednesday, prominent wrestler Vinesh Phogat accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), of abusing female wrestlers. Phogat made the assertion while prominent national wrestlers demonstrated in front of the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the head of the WFI and the governing board.

Additionally, according to Vinesh Phogat, she had suicidal thoughts and said Brij Bhushan had harassed her mentally. The gold winner from the Asian and Commonwealth Games said that she had previously been silenced for speaking out against sexual harassment.

As 31 wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, staged a protest in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Vinesh broke down while addressing the media. The wrestlers urged Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to be disciplined and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sports Authority of India to intervene in the WFI administration.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh represents Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh, as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

‘I protested it loudly. The female wrestlers were being sexually harassed by Brij Bhushan Saharan Singh’ Wednesday, Vinesh alleged.

‘Injuries are not owned by anyone. They mention preventing wrestlers from competing in nationals. I was addressed as Khota Sikka by the WFI president (useless). I yearned to end my life,’ she added.